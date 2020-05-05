Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Consumer debt surged to $14.3T before worst of coronavirus crisis, Fed says

Mortgage balances, the largest component of household debt in the U.S., jumped by $156 billion in the first quarter

By FOXBusiness
Former Dallas Fed adviser Danielle DiMartino Booth, FOX Business contributor Gary Kaltbaum, senior vice president and market strategist for Vision 4 Fund Distributors Heather Zumarraga and Fitz-Gerald Group chief investment strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald provide insight into the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates at zero during the coronavirus outbreak. video

Fed will mantain low rates until economy has weathered coronavirus

Household debt surged by more than $150 billion to a new record high in the first three months of the year, just before the worst of the coronavirus pandemic began to batter Americans' finances, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

The results don't capture the full extent of the pandemic's impact because the data was collected through March 31, just two weeks into the virus-induced lockdown.

FED PLEDGES AGGRESSIVE ACTION TO SUPPORT US ECONOMY

The total debt balance is now $14.3 trillion, roughly $1.6 trillion higher than the previous peak of $12.68 trillion in the third quarter of 2008, in the midst of the Great Recession.

Mortgage balances, the largest component of household debt in the U.S., jumped by $156 billion in the first quarter to $9.71 trillion.

Non-housing balances were mostly flat in the first quarter, with increases of $27 billion in student loans and $15 billion in auto loans offset by a $34 billion seasonal decline in credit card balances.

US ECONOMY SHRANK BY 4.8 PERCENT IN FIRST QUARTER

“The credit card balance decline was notably larger than the same period last year, which may reflect the early signs of decreased consumer spending due to COVID-19,” the New York Fed said in a news release.

The drop of card balances came as total credit limits increased by $34 billion, leaving more than $3 trillion in available credit.

FED'S POWELL SAYS US ECONOMY 'MAY NEED MORE SUPPORT' FOR RECOVERY TO BE ROBUST