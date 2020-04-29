Fed's Powell says US economy 'may need more support' for recovery to be 'robust'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday more federal stimulus may be needed to ensure a "robust" economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

"We’ve seen an extraordinary, historically large reaction," Powell said during a virtual press conference following the central bank's two-day meeting. "But I would say it may well be the case that the economy may need more support from all of us if the recovery is to be a robust one."

So far, Congress has passed four massive stimulus packages to blunt the economic pain from the virus outbreak, including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed into law at the end of March, which established the Paycheck Protection Program, expanded unemployment benefits by $600 per week and sent one-time payments of up to $1,200 to Americans who earn less than $99,000.

But lawmakers may need to undertake additional fiscal stimulus efforts, Powell said, to deal with the crisis, which has paralyzed the U.S. economy. In the five weeks since states implemented strict stay-at-home mandates, more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, bringing the jobless rate close to 16 percent.

Hours before Powell's press conference, the Commerce Department revealed the economy shrank by 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year, the sharpest decline since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, solidifying economists' expectations that the U.S. has been forced into a recession.

The Fed has already taken a range of extraordinary actions to support the economy, including slashing interest rates to near-zero, purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasurys (a practice known as quantitative easing) and launching crisis-era lending facilities to ensure that credit flows to households and businesses. It has also said it will buy corporate bonds and lend to states and cities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.