Homebuilder sentiment plunges again amid spike in mortgage rates
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market unexpectedly plunged in September for the second straight month as a spike in mortgage rates continued to weigh on consumer demand for new homes.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of the single-family housing market, fell five points to 45, the lowest reading since April 2023.
Any reading below 50 is considered negative.
"High mortgage rates are clearly taking a toll on builder confidence and consumer demand, as a growing number of buyers are electing to defer a home purchase until long-term rates move lower," said Robert Dietz, chief economist at NAHB.
