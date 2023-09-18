Homebuilder sentiment plunges again amid spike in mortgage rates

Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market unexpectedly plunged in September for the second straight month as a spike in mortgage rates continued to weigh on consumer demand for new homes.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of the single-family housing market , fell five points to 45, the lowest reading since April 2023.

Any reading below 50 is considered negative.

"High mortgage rates are clearly taking a toll on builder confidence and consumer demand, as a growing number of buyers are electing to defer a home purchase until long-term rates move lower," said Robert Dietz, chief economist at NAHB.

