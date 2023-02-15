Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Homebuilder sentiment jumps in February by biggest amount in a decade

Confidence among US homebuilders jumps as mortgage rates fall

close
Piper Sandler chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz shares his 2023 market outlook ahead of the January inflation data after futures data signals a continued rally. video

US economy in a ‘unique period’ for housing sector: Michael Kantrowitz

Piper Sandler chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz shares his 2023 market outlook ahead of the January inflation data after futures data signals a continued rally.

Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market increased more than expected in February as a recent decline in mortgage rates helps to stoke buyer demand.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of the single-family housing market, rose 7 points to 42, the highest reading since September and the largest one-month gain since June 2013.

Any reading above 50 is considered positive; prior to 2022, the gauge has not entered negative territory since 2012, excluding a brief – but steep – drop in May 2020. 

The index has fallen to half of what it was just one months ago, when it stood at 81, although it has increased from a low of 31. It peaked at a 35-year high of 90 in November 2020, buoyed by record-low interest rates at the same time that American homebuyers – flush with cash and eager for more space during the pandemic – started flocking to the suburbs. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.