Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Home Depot workers push first storewide union

The home improvement retailer said it is aware of the petition

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Home Depot workers in Philadelphia filed a petition Monday to unionize, according to records on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 272.75 -1.52 -0.55%

The NLRB case webpage shows the petition seeking to create a union for 274 workers at a Home Depot store in Philadelphia. The collective bargaining unit would cover merchandising, specialty and operations associates, according to the unit description on the NLRB website.

"MET associates, loss prevention and all other employees" are excluded, the unit description also said.

The petitioner is listed as Home Depot Workers United. If successful, it could be the first storewide union for Home Depot.

STRIKES BECOMING MORE COMMON AMID INFLATION, TIGHT LABOR MARKET

Some media outlets have identified Philadelphia Home Depot employee Vincent Quiles as an organizer. Working conditions, staffing and pay are top concerns for the store employees seeking to unionize, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

FOX Business reached out to Quiles for comment via LinkedIn. 

A customer heads into a Home Depot store in San Rafael, California on August 16, 2022.

If the Philadelphia effort is successful, it could be the first storewide union for Home Depot. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The home improvement company is "aware" of the petition filed with the NLRB and "look[s] forward to talking to our associates about their concerns," Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman told FOX Business on Wednesday.

"Our open-door policy is designed to assure all associates that they can bring concerns directly to leadership, and we have a track record of working successfully with our associates to resolve concerns," she added. "While we will of course work through the NLRB process, we do not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates."

A Home Depot store on Feb. 17, 2005, in Evanston, Illinois.  (Tim Boyle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sixty San Diego-based Home Depot drivers joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 287 in 2019, according to a press release from the Teamsters.

TEAMSTERS UNION LAUNCHES NEW DIVISION TO HELP AMAZON WORKERS: ‘DEFENDING WORKERS FROM UNCHECKED EXPLOITATION’

Other companies have been seeing unionization efforts among their workers. Employees at over 230 Starbucks locations in the U.S. have voted to unionize since late 2021. Near the end of August, Chipotle Mexican Grill workers at a Lansing, Michigan, restaurant voted to join the Teamsters, marking the first instance for the restaurant chain.