Home Depot workers push first storewide union

Home Depot workers in Philadelphia filed a petition Monday to unionize, according to records on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) website.

The NLRB case webpage shows the petition seeking to create a union for 274 workers at a Home Depot store in Philadelphia. The collective bargaining unit would cover merchandising, specialty and operations associates, according to the unit description on the NLRB website.

"MET associates, loss prevention and all other employees" are excluded, the unit description also said.

The petitioner is listed as Home Depot Workers United. If successful, it could be the first storewide union for Home Depot.

Some media outlets have identified Philadelphia Home Depot employee Vincent Quiles as an organizer. Working conditions, staffing and pay are top concerns for the store employees seeking to unionize, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The home improvement company is "aware" of the petition filed with the NLRB and "look[s] forward to talking to our associates about their concerns," Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman told FOX Business on Wednesday.

"Our open-door policy is designed to assure all associates that they can bring concerns directly to leadership, and we have a track record of working successfully with our associates to resolve concerns," she added. "While we will of course work through the NLRB process, we do not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates."

Sixty San Diego-based Home Depot drivers joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 287 in 2019, according to a press release from the Teamsters.

Other companies have been seeing unionization efforts among their workers. Employees at over 230 Starbucks locations in the U.S. have voted to unionize since late 2021. Near the end of August, Chipotle Mexican Grill workers at a Lansing, Michigan, restaurant voted to join the Teamsters, marking the first instance for the restaurant chain.