Hiring is ‘tremendously difficult’ for small businesses as pandemic subsides: Andy Puzder

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, and provided insight into why small businesses are experiencing difficulties with hiring, arguing it’s been "tremendously difficult" as the COVID pandemic subsides.

ANDY PUDZER: It's very difficult to find employees right now. There is a big move out there, you know, for people not to work, and they're getting government support not to do so, which is discouraging people from reentering the labor force… it may be keeping the unemployment rate down, but it's hurting small businesses terribly.

Then you've got vaccine mandates. I can't tell you how many restaurant operators called me when the… mandate was proposed. They're going to lose half their workforce. So it's tremendously difficult. It's why you see all of these benefits going to employees. It's why you see wages going up, but none of that seems to be enough to really pull people back in.

