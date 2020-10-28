CarMax hiring for over 3,500 positions nationwide

CarMax is hiring for more than 3,500 permanent positions nationwide after being forced to shed a chunk of its workforce earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The used car seller was forced to furlough about 15,500 employees in April after the virus forced the company to close about half of its stores. The move was said to help the company “withstand the current environment and successfully emerge from these difficult times," according to CarMax CEO Bill Nash.

Now, the company is looking to bring employees back "for long-term careers" even as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. spikes.

More than 1,300 roles will be for auto technicians, detailers, painters and inventory associates. Some of these positions, available at CarMax stores nationwide, will offer a sign-on bonus of up to $2,500, the company said.

The company is also offering sign-on bonuses of $500-$5,000, depending on location, for the more than 600 customer experience consultant positions that are available across six states.

The positions will support customers with shopping and financing either online or over the phone. Average pay is $22.50 an hour with associates potentially earning upward of more than $30 an hour.

The company is also seeking to fill over 900 store sales and business office associate positions. These employees will assist customers throughout the car buying process.

Additionally, the company is looking to fill over 100 digital technology, product and data science positions. These roles include analyzing big data and driving insights; delivering automated, scalable solutions; designing innovative, new products; or articulating the CarMax brand, the company said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, most associates across CarMax’s corporate locations will be working from home at least until the end of the year.

The company predicted that most of these corporate positions will be a combination of both onsite and remote work, with some roles offering the option to work 100% remotely.

