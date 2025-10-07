Expand / Collapse search
HelloFresh meals may contain listeria-tainted spinach, USDA warns

HelloFresh said it takes the matter 'very seriously'

Federal officials are warning consumers that certain meals from HelloFresh contain spinach that may have been contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the public health alert on Monday for FSIS-inspected, ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm.

The impacted products include 10.1-ounce containers of "HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA" with establishment number "Est. 47718" and lot code 49107 or establishment number "Est. 2937" and lot code 48840 and 10-ounce containers of "HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY" with establishment number "P-47718" and lot codes 50069, 50073 or 50698. 

Both of the impacted products were shipped directly to customers by HelloFresh, according to the FSIS.

LISTERIA OUTBREAK FROM RECALLED PREPARED MEALS SOLD AT TRADER JOE'S AND WALMART LEAVES 4 DEAD, 19 IN HOSPITAL

HelloFresh box sits outside an apartment door

A HelloFresh meal kit food delivery arrives in a box outside the door of an apartment in New York City. (Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Consumers who purchased potentially contaminated products are advised not to consume them and to either throw them out or return them.

HelloFresh responded to the alert in a statement provided to FOX Business, saying, "At HelloFresh, the safety of our customers and the quality of our meals is our highest priority. Due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes in spinach used by our third-party supplier of ready-to-eat meals, FreshRealm, a recall has been issued on two HelloFresh Ready-Made Meals."

"We have directly contacted customers who may have received the Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta or Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey between Sept. 6 and Oct. 9, 2025, and advised them to immediately discard any affected product. We take this matter very seriously," the company added.

Spinach in a bowl

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) warned that spinach in HelloFresh meals could be contaminated with listeria. (Eddy Buttarelli/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

KROGER RECALLS DELI PASTA SALADS ACROSS 28 STATES OVER POTENTIAL LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

The FSIS said there were no reported adverse reactions related to consumption of the possibly contaminated meal kits, though it advised anyone concerned about an illness to contact a health care professional

The agency warned that consumption of food contaminated with listeria could cause listeriosis, which affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns. It also noted that people outside those groups are less commonly affected.

A doctor speaks with an elderly patient

Those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, are advised by the FSIS to seek medical care if they experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming the contaminated spinach. (Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock/Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Individuals in those risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming the potentially contaminated product are advised by the FSIS to seek medical care.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, which are sometimes preempted by gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the FSIS. The agency added that pregnant women could face miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn if infected. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.