Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Hawaiian Airlines secures deal to operate Amazon cargo planes

The airline plans to hire more pilots and mechanics following the agreement

close
Evercore ISI head of internet research Mark Mahaney and Toews Asset Management CEO Phil Toews reveal key stocks to watch on 'Making Money.' video

Amazon is one of the two strongest assets: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI head of internet research Mark Mahaney and Toews Asset Management CEO Phil Toews reveal key stocks to watch on 'Making Money.'

Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, secured a new deal with Amazon on Friday to operate 10 cargo planes starting next fall. 

The airline will operate 10 leased Airbus A330-300 jets to move cargo between airports near Amazon's operation facilities, according to an announcement from Hawaiian. The agreement may increase the fleet in the future "depending on Amazon's future business needs."

One of the conditions of the agreement is that the airline issued Amazon warrants to acquire up to 15% of shares in the company that is exercisable for the next nine years. Hawaiian Holdings stock increased by 13% on Friday after the announcement was released. 

Amazon will lease the 10 planes from the company Altavair, and the online retailer's air division will convert passenger planes to freighters. Hawaiian intends to establish more pilot bases in the U.S. as well as hire more pilots, mechanics and dispatchers. 

AIR TRAVEL COMPLAINTS UP NEARLY 270% ABOVE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

Hawaiian Air

Hawaiian Airlines says it intends to establish more pilot bases in the U.S. as a result of their deal with Amazon. (REUTERS/Louis Nastro / Reuters)

"We are excited to help serve Amazon customers by providing additional air cargo capacity and logistics support. This recognizes our experience in providing safe and reliable operations, our incredible front-line team, and our shared focus on the customer," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram in a statement. 

"This relationship provides a catalyst to grow our business and the unique opportunity to diversify our revenue sources while capitalizing on our established strengths," he added. 

AMAZON ISSUED MORE THAN 13,000 DISCIPLINARY NOTICES AT SINGLE WAREHOUSE IN STATEN ISLAND 

The jets in question can hold 330 seats as a passenger two-aisle plane. According to The Associated Press, the director of Amazon's air fleet claims these jets will be the largest jets flying for the division. 

Hawaiian is set to host a conference call with investors and reporters Friday at 4 p.m. ET. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS