Amazon issued more than 13,000 disciplinary notices at single warehouse in Staten Island

The Staten Island facility voted in favor of unionization earlier this year

Amazon reportedly handed out more than 13,000 disciplinary notices at a single warehouse in just one year, according to court documents. 

The "disciplines" were issued at a warehouse in Staten Island between April 2019 and April 2020, Reuters reported, citing court papers. Around that time, the warehouse had around 5,300 workers. 

It was where workers voted earlier this year to become Amazon’s first organized warehouse in the United States. Staff, meanwhile, from more than 100 other facilities across the country are following suit. 

The figures on disciplinary notes came about in response to a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over the dismissal of Amazon worker Gerald Bryson in April 2020. The NLRB has sought to stop what it called Amazon’s flagrant unfair labor practices."  

The complaint underscored broader claims against Amazon for the reportedly enormous amounts of pressure faced by workers, who are admonished for falling even slightly short of expectations. 

The company has denied this characterization, saying that its goals are "fair and based on what the majority of the team is actually accomplishing." 

"We give a lot of feedback to employees throughout the year to help them succeed and make sure they understand expectations," Amazon said in a statement. 