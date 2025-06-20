Viral video forces Kroger to pull controversial Juneteenth holiday cakes

An Atlanta-based Kroger was slammed for selling cakes made with "unacceptable" decorations on it to celebrate Juneteenth after a video went viral on TikTok.

"This is some bulls--t," TikTok user @blaq.monalisa said in a video recorded from inside the store. The video, which has garnered over 10 million views and 1 million likes, showed several cakes and pastries on display at the bakery.

"Who the hell made this ugly-ass s--t? This is unacceptable," she added.

"Kroger count your days. Why even bother if you’re going to lack creativity. This is Kroger on Howell mill rd, Atlanta Ga. This is a mockery! Am I tripping, someone let me know!" the TikTok creator asked in the accompanying caption.

One of the cakes had "Free @ Last" written on it in icing. Another cake had "FREE" written on it in icing as well.

Kroger said it connected with the customer who captured the video after controversy ensued. A Kroger spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the store is located in its Atlanta division and sent the following statement:

"The cakes and cookies that were featured in the video were inconsistent with our provided guidance and not of the quality we would expect to see from our stores. The products have been removed, and we’ve addressed this directly with the store teams and the customer who took the initial video."

The video prompted a firestorm in the comments.

"‘Free @ Last’ is diabolical," one TikTok user commented under the video.

Kroger said it connected with the customer who captured the video after controversy ensued. TikTok user @blaq.monalisa posted a follow-up video commending the reaction to her viral footage.

"Went back to Kroger, Howell mill rd, Atlanta Ga. They removed the cookie cakes, or I guess someone purchased them!" she wrote in the caption.

"TikTok, y'all did it," @blaq.monalisa said while showing that the pastries were removed from the shelves in the video.

"I don't know what you did, but you did it. Because I know ain't nobody buy those cookies," she added.

Despite the pastries being removed, the TikTok creator was still disappointed that the store did not replace the apparently offensive cakes with "better" cakes.

"I still feel some type of way that they didn't replace it with better Juneteenth cakes," she said.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas discovered they were free after the Civil War. Enslaved African-Americans were informed of their freedom two months after the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation.