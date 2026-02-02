Government shutdown will delay release of January jobs report

The partial government shutdown that began on Saturday morning is set to delay the release of the January jobs report that was slated for publication this week.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Monday that the January jobs report, which was originally scheduled for release on Friday, will be delayed until after the shutdown concludes with the restoration of government funding.

"The release will be rescheduled upon the resumption of government funding," Emily Liddel, an associate commissioner at BLS, said in a statement. "Once funding is restored, BLS will resume normal operations and notify the public of any changes to the news release schedule on the BLS release calendar."

Federal agencies furlough nonessential workers during a government shutdown, which, in the BLS' case, impacts workers tasked with gathering data and compiling economic reports like the monthly jobs report.

Recent economic data releases were disrupted by a previous government shutdown that spanned 43 days from when the government's fiscal year began on Oct. 1 until mid-November, when a bipartisan agreement was reached in Congress to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Several closely-watched economic releases were impacted by the previous shutdown, with the September jobs report delayed from the first week of October until November 20.

The BLS was only able to compile a partial jobs report for the month of October, which was released in tandem with the November report on December 16.

Inflation reports, such as the BLS' consumer price index (CPI) and the Bureau of Economic Analysis' personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index were also delayed by the shutdown, with the BLS canceling the October CPI inflation report because it was unable to retroactively collect the data.

The BLS had caught up with its usual cadence of economic data reporting until the latest partial shutdown that began, though lawmakers are hopeful a deal to fund the shuttered government agencies will materialize soon.

The House of Representatives is starting the process of considering the Senate's compromise bill to fund the government later on Monday afternoon. The Rules Committee, which is the gatekeeper for most controversial legislation that heads to the House floor, will meet to consider the legislation at 4 p.m. ET.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told "Fox News Sunday" that he was optimistic the shutdown could end by Tuesday, which is likely the earliest that the chamber can bring the bill up for passage.

Once the House passes the funding bill, it would go to President Donald Trump's desk for a signature. After the legislation is enacted, federal agencies will officially be reopened and the BLS indicated it will provide a revised release date for the January jobs report once its normal operations resume.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.