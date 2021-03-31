Google to welcome some US employees back to the office in April

Google will begin welcoming some of its U.S. employees back to the office on a voluntary basis over the next month.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business that select offices in the U.S. will begin reopening at limited capacity based on specific criteria, including vaccine availability and downward trends in COVID-19 cases.

"Because the situation remains dynamic, we continue taking a phased and deliberate approach to safely bringing more people back to the office where we can," the spokesperson said.

The tech giant is targeting a full return to normal operations beginning in September 2021. Google is encouraging, but not requiring, all of its employees to get vaccinated. Employees who return will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and pass a health survey.

In addition, Google says it will expand some of its pandemic-related benefits, including additional days off, a one-time well-being bonus of $500, and an extension of its leave policy for employees who are caregivers to 14 weeks.

Google is the latest tech giant to unveil its return plans.

Microsoft began welcoming employees back to its Redmond, Washington, headquarters and nearby campuses on a voluntary basis on Monday and Facebook announced last week that it would reopen select Bay Area offices up to 10% capacity in May.

Facebook's Menlo Park office will reopen on May 10, while its San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale offices will open on a rolling basis. The San Francisco office is expected to reopen last, around mid-June.

On Tuesday, Amazon said in a memo that it expects its U.S. employees to begin returning to the office this summer, depending on COVID-19 vaccine availability and cases, with the majority expected to return by early fall.

Meanwhile, Twitter said last year that employees would be able to work from home indefinitely while Salesforce said it would allow employees to work remotely part-time after the pandemic is over.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 150 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S. as of Wednesday, with 29.4% of the population receiving at least one dose and 16.4% of the population fully vaccinated.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report