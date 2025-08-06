Google commits $1B to train US college students in artificial intelligence over three years

Google is investing $1 billion to support artificial intelligence training and education initiatives in the U.S. over the next three years, underscoring how some tech giants are working to scale access to their learning models and shape the future of education.

Google's investment includes funding for new AI learning tools, and the Google AI for Education Accelerator, which is a new initiative that will provide free AI training and Google Career Certificates to every U.S. college student at over 100 universities and community colleges for free.

Students who are at least 18 years old will also get access to a free 12-month Google AI Pro plan, which includes advanced AI tools like NotebookLM for notes, Deep Research for custom reports, and Veo 3 for video generation.

"Guided Learning encourages participation through probing and open-ended questions that spark a discussion and provide an opportunity to dive deeper into a subject," Google Vice President of Learning Maureen Heymans said, adding that the aim of the tool is to help someone "build a deep understanding instead of just getting answers by acting like your personal AI learning companion."

Heymans said Guided Learning breaks down problems step-by-step and adapts explanations to your needs.

This follows the company’s June announcement of new Gemini tools for students and educators. Chief among them is Gemini for Education, a version of its Gemini app designed specifically for the "unique needs of the educational community," according to Google’s blog.

Google says the tool is built to save time, support personalized learning and help students and teachers generate ideas and learn with confidence, all within a secure environment.

Gemini for Education, which is built with Gemini 2.5 Pro, gives students and educators access to the company's premium AI models. It includes strong privacy protections and is managed by school administrators. To underscore its privacy safeguards, the company notes that user data is not human-reviewed and is not used to train AI models.

Google also added Gemini AI tools in Google Classroom to all schools using Google Workspace for Education for free. Google said it is also using dozens of new features to help teachers work more efficiently. This includes tools that automatically create vocabulary lists with definitions and example sentences.

"Guided Learning represents an important step in our path to helping everyone in the world learn anything in the world," Heymans said, adding that the company also recognizes "that the path forward is one of immense possibility and shared responsibility to ensure AI truly benefits all learners."

Google is far from the only one targeting education. Microsoft also announced a slate of new AI features for educators in its Microsoft 365 Copilot, including Copilot Chat for teenage students.

The tech giant said that AI in education is advancing daily, with over 80% of surveyed educators using AI this year, which is up 21 points from last year. The company also noted that approximately one in three surveyed United States K-12 educators still lacks confidence in using AI effectively and responsibly. More than half of students surveyed say they have not received AI training.

"It’s critical to engage with students, educators, and all community stakeholders to address challenges, learn together, and co-develop the path forward. Further, we need to collectively prepare for an AI-powered future and support students in building relevant AI skills as every industry and discipline evolves," Microsoft said in its June post.

In 2023, Amazon launched a new initiative, dubbed "AI Ready," with a goal of providing free AI skills training and education to two million people globally by 2025. It reached this mark by 2024.

Amazon has previously underscored how the potential benefits of these skills are "enormous." The company said in a 2024 blog that AI skills could boost productivity by at least 39% and increase salaries by up to 30%.

"But in order to fully harness this potential, organizations will need to address the pressing gap in AI-specific skills in the workforce," Amazon said.