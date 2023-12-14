General Motors slashing workforce at two Michigan plants

General Motors will lay off a total of 1,314 employees at two factories in Michigan in connection to ending production of vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.

GM filed a WARN notice posted on Thursday that said the Orion Assembly plant's expected layoff date will take place on Jan. 1, cutting 945 jobs.

In a second WARN notice, the automaker said it will cut 369 jobs at Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping as GM ends production of the Camaro muscle car built there. The cuts will happen in phases that begin Jan. 1 and end in March, according to the notice.

Those cuts are related to GM's October announcement that it was delaying production of two all-electric pickups at the plant by a full year and transferring nearly 1,000 workers to other GM facilities in Michigan.

General Motors' self-driving vehicle unit, Cruise, announced the layoffs on Thursday morning amid an ongoing safety investigation into its robotaxis, impacting nearly one in 4 employees.

The announcement came shortly after GM let go of nine Cruise executives amid the safety probe, including Chief Operating Officer Gil West, FOX Business confirmed.

This all comes as GM announced on Wednesday that it was making several changes to its product development team and promoting executives to lead the next phase of the company's growth strategy.

"We are committed to full transparency and are focused on rebuilding trust and operating with the highest standards when it comes to safety, integrity, and accountability," the memo said. "As a result, we believe that new leadership is necessary to achieve these goals."

The automaker stated that it would offer employees affected by the cuts jobs elsewhere in the company.

