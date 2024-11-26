Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae backing bigger home loans in 2025

The conforming loan limit will jump by nearly $40,000 in 2025

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced Tuesday it is raising the loan amount limits for mortgages purchased by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae by 5.2% in 2025, as home prices continue to soar in the U.S.

The new conforming loan limit (CLL) value for a one-unit home will be $806,500 next year, an increase of nearly $40,000 from the 2024 baseline cap.

San Francisco homes

FHFA announced it will raise loan limits for mortgages purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by 5.2% in 2025. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

However, in high-cost areas of the country where 115% of the local median home value exceeds the baseline loan limit, the loan ceiling is 150% higher. So, the loan cap for a single-unit home in those areas will be $1,209,750, which is 150% of $806,500, FHFA said.

AMERICANS NEED SIX-FIGURE SALARIES TO AFFORD A HOUSE IN MOST CITIES, NEW ECONOMIC REPORT SHOWS

The FHFA adjusts loan limits for government-sponsored enterprises Freddie and Fannie on an annual basis to reflect changes in the average home price, which climbed 5.21% from the third quarter of 2023 to the same quarter this year.

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years, along with mortgage rates, causing a sustained affordability crisis in housing.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released last Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.84% from last week's reading of 6.78%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.29% a year ago.

EXISTING HOME SALES FALL TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2010

Also, Tuesday, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported home prices hit their 16th consecutive all-time high in September, and now sit 51% higher than at the start of the pandemic. 

Home sales

Home prices in the U.S. have hit record highs for 16 consecutive months, according to the  ( Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"When higher prices are coupled with persistently elevated mortgage rates and adjusted for inflation, a typical mortgage payment, only including principal and interest, is now 82% higher than pre-pandemic," CoreLogic chief economist Selma Hepp reported, noting that figure does not include the rising costs of property taxes and insurance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"As a result, it’s not hard to see why the housing market is in the doldrums," Hepp added.