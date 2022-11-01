Ford opens $260M campus in Mexico

U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico's capital on Monday after a $260 million investment.

The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according to a video shared by the company's Twitter account.

The campus, located in the municipality of Naucalpan, is set to host 9,000 employees working in a hybrid manner, splitting time between home and the campus, Ford Motor said in a statement.

Several foreign auto companies have expanded operations and announced new investments in Mexico this year.

Image 1 of 3

FORD AND GM BOTH SAY THEY HAVE THE BEST-SELLING TRUCKS. SO WHO DOES?

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 13.37 +0.11 +0.83%

In October, foreign automakers Volkswagen and Continental pledged major investments totaling nearly $1 billion, while earlier this year, Nissan announced an investment of $700 million over the next three years.

FORD SALES FELL 8.9% IN SEPTEMBER AFTER STELLAR JULY AND AUGUST GAINS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STLA STELLANTIS NV 13.52 -0.05 -0.37% TESLA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

The influx of money from the automotive industry could continue in Mexico, after Jeep maker Stellantis reported to be looking to invest billions to make electric vehicles in the country and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is considering investing in the country's north, according to sources consulted by Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP