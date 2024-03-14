Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man wearing Amazon vest seen swapping package with empty box

Amazon told local news the suspect was not working for them

A Florida homeowner shared surveillance video of a man in an Amazon vest replacing a package with an empty box, prompting a criminal investigation.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on March 5 in DeLand, Anthony Grant told with FOX 35 Orlando. Grant was awaiting delivery of his new iPhone when the switch happened.

"It was a little bit disenfranchising," he told the Florida news station. 

Grant's Ring doorbell camera captured a FedEx driver delivering the iPhone from AT&T, and the driver even took a photo as receipt of the successful delivery.

Florida man approaches with empty box

The man is seen approaching the home with an empty box prior to making the swap.  (Anthony Grant provided to Fox 35 / Fox News)

About 15 minutes later, someone else approached his front door.

"The outfit looked convincing, I will say," Grant said about the man who approached his home wearing a hat and Amazon vest. 

Video shows the FedEx package being replaced with an empty, open box by the man in the Amazon vest before he ran away.

Florida theft suspect takes off

After the FedEx package was swapped with the empty box, the alleged theft suspect ran away.  (Anthony Grant provided to Fox 35 / Fox News)

"When you report it to AT&T, iPhones have an IMEI number, and they can block it. They can track it if it gets turned on, so it just seems kind of silly to do that when you really can't use the phone," Grant said. 

The theft was reported to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A spokesman told Fox Business there were no updates to report in the investigation, including a suspect description or identification. 

Box left at DeLand home

Box left at Anthony Grant's door in DeLand, Florida on March 5, 2024.  (Anthony Grant provided to Fox 35 / Fox News)

Grant says he likely will avoid getting phones delivered to his home in the future to avoid something similar from happening again. 

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for comment, but the company told FOX 35 "the person in this video was not delivering for Amazon" and that they are cooperating with the criminal investigation. 