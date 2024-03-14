Florida man wearing Amazon vest seen swapping package with empty box

A Florida homeowner shared surveillance video of a man in an Amazon vest replacing a package with an empty box, prompting a criminal investigation.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on March 5 in DeLand, Anthony Grant told with FOX 35 Orlando. Grant was awaiting delivery of his new iPhone when the switch happened.

"It was a little bit disenfranchising," he told the Florida news station.

Grant's Ring doorbell camera captured a FedEx driver delivering the iPhone from AT&T, and the driver even took a photo as receipt of the successful delivery.

FLORIDA WOMAN DIES ABOARD BAHAMAS CRUISE, COCAINE FOUND IN CABIN

About 15 minutes later, someone else approached his front door.

"The outfit looked convincing, I will say," Grant said about the man who approached his home wearing a hat and Amazon vest.

Video shows the FedEx package being replaced with an empty, open box by the man in the Amazon vest before he ran away.

FLAMES SEEN SHOOTING FROM ENGINE OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT BEFORE EMERGENCY LANDING

"When you report it to AT&T, iPhones have an IMEI number, and they can block it. They can track it if it gets turned on, so it just seems kind of silly to do that when you really can't use the phone," Grant said.

The theft was reported to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A spokesman told Fox Business there were no updates to report in the investigation, including a suspect description or identification.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Grant says he likely will avoid getting phones delivered to his home in the future to avoid something similar from happening again.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for comment, but the company told FOX 35 "the person in this video was not delivering for Amazon" and that they are cooperating with the criminal investigation.