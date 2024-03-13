Florida woman dies aboard Bahamas cruise, cocaine found in cabin

A Florida woman was found dead on a cruise ship while traveling to the Bahamas earlier this week and police later confiscated cocaine from her cabin, local officials say.

The 27-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in her cabin Monday at around 5:30 p.m., the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

A team of medical personnel from the ship rushed to try and revive her by performing CPR but no vital signs of life were detected, and she was declared dead, police said.

Police discovered and confiscated a quantity of suspected cocaine from the cabin during their investigation and arrested a 32-year-old Florida man, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death while an investigation is continuing.

It is unclear what the man’s relationship was with the deceased woman.

Police did not say what ship or cruise liner she was traveling with at the time.

FOX Business reached out to the Royal Bahamas Police for further information pertaining to the incident but did not immediately receive a reply.

The news comes a few weeks after a Virginia couple was allegedly attacked and killed aboard their catamaran yacht in the tourist hot spot of Grand Anse Beach in Grenada.

It also comes about a month after two Kentucky women say they were drugged and sexually assaulted on Grand Bahama Island having docked from their trip aboard a Carnival Cruise vessel.