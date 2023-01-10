Florida Hurricane Ian survivors face deadline to apply for FEMA aid

Survivors of Hurricane Ian are running out of time to submit applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid.

The deadline for homeowners and renters who suffered Ian-related physical damages or losses to apply for FEMA assistance is set for Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said last week. Twenty-six counties in Florida have been designated as eligible for individual aid.

The agency said in a December press release that Ian survivors "should apply to FEMA even if they have insurance."

People who were "affected by Hurricane Ian and have insurance are encouraged to first file a claim with their insurance for disaster-related damages to their homes, cars, and businesses before they apply for FEMA assistance," according to FEMA.

The agency legally "cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by your insurance," it said on a frequently asked questions webpage.

There are a handful of ways Ian survivors can apply for FEMA disaster aid, including calling the agency’s helpline, going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using FEMA’s app and visiting a disaster recovery center. The agency has a webpage dedicated to helping people find the center closest to them.

Here's the information FEMA says applicants should have handy for registering:

Social Security number

Pre-disaster address of primary residence

Name of all occupants of the pre-disaster household

Types of insurance coverage

Current telephone number and mailing address

Bank account and routing numbers for financial assistance direct deposit (if eligible)

Small Business Administration low-interest physical damage disaster loan applications for Hurricane Ian have the same Thursday deadline, according to FEMA and the SBA. Meanwhile, survivors have until June 29 to submit economic injury applications.

The Sunshine State was hit hard by Ian after it made landfall near Punta Gorda as a Category 4 hurricane in late September. It brought heavy winds and a massive storm surge that caused significant damage in areas, on top of high winds.

Some estimates put Ian’s damages in the tens of billions of dollars.

The state of Florida and households impacted by Ian have received a total of over $4.5 billion to aid recovery efforts in the form of federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments, FEMA said in a press release Monday.