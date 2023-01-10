Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Florida Hurricane Ian survivors face deadline to apply for FEMA aid

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida back in September

Survivors of Hurricane Ian are running out of time to submit applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid.

The deadline for homeowners and renters who suffered Ian-related physical damages or losses to apply for FEMA assistance is set for Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said last week. Twenty-six counties in Florida have been designated as eligible for individual aid.

HURRICANE KATRINA, HARVEY AND MARIA AMONG SOME OF THE COSTLIEST IN UNITED STATES

The agency said in a December press release that Ian survivors "should apply to FEMA even if they have insurance." 

Hurricane

A destroyed house following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Florida cities looking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian will be financing their efforts during the worst environment for municipal b (Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

People who were "affected by Hurricane Ian and have insurance are encouraged to first file a claim with their insurance for disaster-related damages to their homes, cars, and businesses before they apply for FEMA assistance," according to FEMA.

The agency legally "cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by your insurance," it said on a frequently asked questions webpage.

There are a handful of ways Ian survivors can apply for FEMA disaster aid, including calling the agency’s helpline, going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using FEMA’s app and visiting a disaster recovery center. The agency has a webpage dedicated to helping people find the center closest to them.

Here's the information FEMA says applicants should have handy for registering: 

  • Social Security number
  • Pre-disaster address of primary residence
  • Name of all occupants of the pre-disaster household
  • Types of insurance coverage
  • Current telephone number and mailing address
  • Bank account and routing numbers for financial assistance direct deposit (if eligible)

Small Business Administration low-interest physical damage disaster loan applications for Hurricane Ian have the same Thursday deadline, according to FEMA and the SBA. Meanwhile, survivors have until June 29 to submit economic injury applications.

The Sunshine State was hit hard by Ian after it made landfall near Punta Gorda as a Category 4 hurricane in late September. It brought heavy winds and a massive storm surge that caused significant damage in areas, on top of high winds. 

hurricane ian cars flooding

TOPSHOT - Clouds are reflected on a flooded street with submerged cars in the Orlovista neighborhood following Hurricane Ian on October 1, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. - Deadly Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United State (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Aerial shot of debris from Hurricane Ian

This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. ((AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) / AP Newsroom)

HOMEBUYERS FLOCK TO FLORIDA CITIES DEVASTATED BY HURRICANE IAN

Some estimates put Ian’s damages in the tens of billions of dollars.

The state of Florida and households impacted by Ian have received a total of over $4.5 billion to aid recovery efforts in the form of federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments, FEMA said in a press release Monday.