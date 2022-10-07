Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Insurance

Hurricane Ian uninsured, insured damages estimated between $41-70B

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida, the Carolinas

close
Sarasota, Florida Mayor Erik Arroyo discusses the recovery process, including bipartisan aid, after Hurricane Ian devastated his community. video

Bipartisan support gives Floridians hope after Hurricane Ian

Sarasota, Florida Mayor Erik Arroyo discusses the recovery process, including bipartisan aid, after Hurricane Ian devastated his community.

An analysis of final estimated uninsured and insured damages in impacted states following Hurricane Ian reveals total flood and wind related losses are between $41 billion and $70 billion. 

The analytics and data provider CoreLogic said that that estimate includes wind loss, re-evaluated insured and uninsured storm surge loss and newly calculated inland flood loss for residential and commercial properties.

Flood loss from private insurance and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for residential and commercial properties is estimated to be between $8 billion and $18 billion. 

That total includes both re-evaluated storm surge and new estimates for inland flooding.

BATTLING FIRES FROM WATER-DAMAGED EVS 'TIES UP RESOURCES' IN HURRICANE IAN RECOVERY, FLORIDA FIRE DEPT SAYS

Hurricane Ian damage

A sign is stuck in a pile of home furnishings that reads "please don't take anything insurance must document you loot I shoot" on Oct. 7, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition, uninsured flood loss for Florida, South Carolina and other states is estimated to be between $10 billion and $17 billion.

Wind losses are estimated to be $23 billion to $35 billion.

BATTLING FIRES FROM WATER-DAMAGED EVS ‘TIES UP RESOURCES’ I NHURRICANE IAN RECOVERY, FLORIDA FIRE DEPT SAYS

CoreLogic used the U.S. Inland Flood Model and the CoreLogic North Atlantic Hurricane Model to reach these conclusions.

A Fort Myers man

Renardo Josino rests in his vehicle on Oct. 7, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Josino said he was in the area hoping to help people recover from the storm and with no hotel rooms available he is using his van.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Insured loss represents the amount insurers will pay to cover damages. 

Hurricane

A destroyed house following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Flood is a separate coverage and not mandatory outside designated Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs).  

The inland flood analysis is based on the rainfall from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to CoreLogic, more than 66,000 pending mortgage applications worth nearly $22.5 billion are currently in progress in Florida and the Carolinas and are in jeopardy from Hurricane Ian damages.