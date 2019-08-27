Fleeing to Florida? Top 3 destinations for out-of-state movers

Florida has become a hotspot for people looking to move within the U.S. – particularly among those hoping to lower their tax liabilities – but certain areas in the Sunshine State have received more movers than others.

Residents from high-tax states, like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have been moving to lower-tax states, like Florida, in droves since the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which – among other things – capped state and local tax deductions at $10,000.

Florida received more movers than any other state last year, at 566,476 people, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Texas, another no-income tax state, received the second highest amount of movers (524,511). New York had the largest outflows to Florida, while California did to Texas.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Florida is benefitting financially from an influx of movers. In 2016, it drew in about $17.7 billion in adjusted gross income (AGI).

That explains why some counties in the state are welcoming out-of-state movers with arms wide open. A Miami real estate development firm, for example, launched an “Unhappy New Yorkers” campaign earlier this year, with plans to launch similar programs in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Yet, contend as they may, movers tend to be favoring some Florida counties over others.

Here are the areas that received the highest number of out-of-state movers in 2017, according to the most recent data available compiled for FOX Business by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity:

Hillsborough County

It appears Tampa is likely a popular destination for out-of-state movers. It is the largest city in Hillsborough County, which received more movers than any other Florida county in 2017.

People relocating from a different state totaled 38,359, while 14,393 individuals came in from abroad.

Four percent of residents in the county either moved from a different state or country during that timeframe.

Movers to Hillsborough County over the course of 2012 through 2016 came from a number of high-tax states including California, Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

Palm Beach County

Home to President Trump’s luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort, it might come as no surprise that wealthy residents looking to lower their tax burdens flock to Palm Beach County.

In 2017, the area received 37,154 U.S. residents from other states

About 3.8 percent of the county’s population moved from a different state or country in 2017.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Palm Beach County has a high concentration of wealth – there are about 40 billionaire and 71,000 millionaire households.

The county is hoping to not only lure in high net worth individuals, but also businesses that do not want to cough up extra cash in the northeast.

About 70 financial services firms, for example, have moved into Palm Beach County within the past three years.

Orange County

Orlando could be another popular destination for out-of-state movers, it is the county seat of Orange County – the third hottest spot for movers. Within the past few years, Orlando was ranked as one of the wealthiest zip codes in the state, with an average household income above $100,000.

In 2017, Orange County received 36,897 domestic movers – and another 20,476 from abroad.

In total, 4.5 percent of the population in the county moved from a different state or country.

The counties that had the highest percentage of populations that moved from a different state or internationally in the past year were:

Okaloosa County

Monroe County

Santa Rosa County

Escambia County

Sumter County

