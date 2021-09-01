Firms estimate Hurricane Ida could cause over $15B in insured losses

Powerful storm surges caused by Hurricane Ida could cause billions of dollars in insured losses across Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, firms estimate.

Wells Fargo and Fitch Ratings analysts both have estimated the damages could total $15 billion to $20 billion. In comparison, Hurricane Katrina , which struck Louisiana 16 years to the day before Ida, caused a record $65 billion in insured losses, according to Fitch.

TOTAL DAMAGE AND ECONOMIC LOSS FROM HURRICANE IDA WILL FALL BETWEEN $70B AND $80B: ACCUWEATHER EXPERT

Catastrophe-modeling firms AIR Worldwide and RMS said they didn’t yet have estimates for insured losses stemming from Ida.

Responding to the devastation from Ida , insurer Allstate said it had set up multiple mobile claim centers in Alabama and Texas and had personnel ready to move in to assess damages as soon as it was possible for them to do so.

"We’re out of the way, safe, but close enough to quickly get to our customers and heavily damaged communities as soon as Ida moves out," said Jerry Samson, senior manager of response for Allstate’s national catastrophe team, in a statement.

Estimated cost to fully reconstruct single-family residential properties in Louisiana at risk of storm surge damage from HurricaneIdaSource: CoreLogicNote: The estimates, known as total reconstruction cost values, assume affected homes are completely destroyed. They represent the worst-case scenarioCoreLogic is modeling.

California-based CoreLogic has projected 941,392 homes are at risk of damage from Ida, which made landfall near New Orleans on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles an hour.

In a worst-case scenario, in which homes are completely destroyed, it could cost $220.4 billion to rebuild all affected properties, CoreLogic said. Its estimates were based on the National Hurricane Center’s Friday evening forecast.

