Fed's preferred inflation gauge climbs 4.8% in June, holding near 40-year high

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge accelerated more than expected in June, according to new data released on Friday, a worrisome sign as central bankers try to combat higher prices with the steepest interest rate hikes in decades.

The personal consumption expenditures index showed that core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.6% from the previous month and rose 4.8% on an annual basis, according to the Commerce Department.m Those figures are both higher than the 0.5% monthly increase and 4.7% annual increase forecast by Refinitiv economists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.





