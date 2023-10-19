Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Fed's Powell warns slower economic growth may be needed to cool high inflation

Fed chief Jerome Powell says strong economic data may merit another rate hike

close
Powell is speaking at the Economic Club of New York Luncheon. video

WATCH LIVE: Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks on US economic outlook

Powell is speaking at the Economic Club of New York Luncheon.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday lauded recent declines in inflation but warned that consumer prices remain "too high" and a return to pre-pandemic levels may require lower-economic growth.

"Inflation is still too high, and a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal," Powell said. "While the path is likely to be bumpy and take some time, my colleagues and I are united in our commitment to bringing inflation down sustainably to 2 percent."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 