Fed's Powell says prices are ‘back on disinflationary path,’ but more confidence is still needed
Powell speaks at central bank forum in Portugal
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that policymakers have made "quite a bit" of progress on fighting inflation, but that he needs to see more evidence before starting to reduce interest rates.
Speaking during a central bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, Powell said that inflation reports from April and May signal price pressures are fading from the economy – and that the Fed wants that progress to continue.
"I think the last reading, and the one before it to a lesser extent, do suggest that we are getting back on a disinflationary path," he said. "We want to be more confident that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2% before we start the process of loosening policy."
