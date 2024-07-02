Fed's Powell says prices are ‘back on disinflationary path,’ but more confidence is still needed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that policymakers have made "quite a bit" of progress on fighting inflation, but that he needs to see more evidence before starting to reduce interest rates.

Speaking during a central bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, Powell said that inflation reports from April and May signal price pressures are fading from the economy – and that the Fed wants that progress to continue.

"I think the last reading, and the one before it to a lesser extent, do suggest that we are getting back on a disinflationary path," he said. "We want to be more confident that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2% before we start the process of loosening policy."

