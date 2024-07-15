Fed's Powell condemns Trump assassination attempt: A 'sad day for our country'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday condemned the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said the attack on Trump at a campaign rally in the Pittsburgh area represented a "very sad day for our country."

"Political violence has no place in our society, and I condemn it in the strongest terms, as I know we all do," he said. "A man died at a political rally, two other people were critically injured. It's just a sad day. And I'll say that I'm grateful that the injuries to the former president were not more serious."

TRUMP MEDIA SHARES SURGE 50% AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A bullet grazed Trump's ear during the shooting, but his campaign said the former president was "fine" after being checked out at a local medical facility.

The shooting killed a 50-year-old father of two and left two other men critically wounded. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'I'M NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE'

Trump is set to formally accept the Republican nomination for president at the convention in Milwaukee this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 40312.16 +311.26 +0.78% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 18505.811227 +107.37 +0.58% SP500 S&P 500 5642.56 +27.21 +0.48%

Markets rose on Monday as traders boosted the odds that Trump will win the election in November following the shooting.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The election is likely to be a landslide," said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management, according to Reuters. "This probably reduces uncertainty."

Powell declined to comment about the impact on markets.

Other business leaders have also spoken out against the attempted assassination.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan all condemned the attack in the days following the rally.

"We must all stand firmly together against any acts of hate, intimidation or violence that seek to undermine our democracy or inflict harm," Dimon said in a memo to employees. "It is only through constructive dialogue that we can tackle our nation’s toughest challenges."