Federal Reserve
Published | Updated

Fed's Powell condemns Trump assassination attempt: A 'sad day for our country'

Fed's Powell says he is 'grateful' that Trump was not seriously injured in the shooting

Powell participates in a discussion at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. video

WATCH LIVE: Fed Chair Powell discusses current state of US economy

Powell participates in a discussion at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday condemned the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend. 

Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said the attack on Trump at a campaign rally in the Pittsburgh area represented a "very sad day for our country."

"Political violence has no place in our society, and I condemn it in the strongest terms, as I know we all do," he said. "A man died at a political rally, two other people were critically injured. It's just a sad day. And I'll say that I'm grateful that the injuries to the former president were not more serious." 

TRUMP MEDIA SHARES SURGE 50% AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A bullet grazed Trump's ear during the shooting, but his campaign said the former president was "fine" after being checked out at a local medical facility.

The shooting killed a 50-year-old father of two and left two other men critically wounded. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'I'M NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE'

Trump is set to formally accept the Republican nomination for president at the convention in Milwaukee this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 40312.16 +311.26 +0.78%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 18505.811227 +107.37 +0.58%
SP500 S&P 500 5642.56 +27.21 +0.48%

Markets rose on Monday as traders boosted the odds that Trump will win the election in November following the shooting.

"The election is likely to be a landslide," said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management, according to Reuters. "This probably reduces uncertainty."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Economic Club of New York

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a meeting of the Economic Club of New York in New York City, on Oct. 19, 2023. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Powell declined to comment about the impact on markets.

Other business leaders have also spoken out against the attempted assassination. 

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan all condemned the attack in the days following the rally.

"We must all stand firmly together against any acts of hate, intimidation or violence that seek to undermine our democracy or inflict harm," Dimon said in a memo to employees. "It is only through constructive dialogue that we can tackle our nation’s toughest challenges."