Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed's Bullard says coronavirus shutdown costs US up to $25B daily in lost output

Bullard says the US needs widespread testing, risk management strategies to reopen economy

Reuters
close
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on the ‘unprecedented’ financial impact of the coronavirus. video

Fed's Bullard: This is a special quarter in history as coronavirus impacts economy

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on the ‘unprecedented’ financial impact of the coronavirus.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is costing the U.S. perhaps $25 billion a day in lost output and cannot be sustained indefinitely, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said in saying the country needs widespread testing and risk management strategies so the economy can reopen.

TRUMP VS. GOVERNORS: WHO DECIDES WHEN THE ECONOMY REOPENS?

Restarting the economy would not be done by a “pronouncement” of any politician but as households and firms find ways to resume daily life “knowing this disease is out there,” Bullard said.

Widespread testing or other ways to mitigate risk, even business by business or school by school, would be key, he said.

FAUCI: 'ROLLING REENTRY' OF US ECONOMY POSSIBLE IN MAY