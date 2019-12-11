Federal Reserve's final press event of 2019: FOLLOW LIVE

The Federal Reserve held rates steady in their final decision of the year and decade. The Fed funds remain in a range between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate three times since July to try to cushion the U.S. economy against a slowdown in global growth.

Continue Reading Below

Central bankers also signaled rates will remain unchanged through 2020, an election year.

Fed Chair Jay Powell will deliver his assessment of the U.S. economy at 2:30, taking questions from the press.

Follow the FOX Business live blog below. Mobile users click here.