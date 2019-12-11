Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Federal Reserve's final press event of 2019: FOLLOW LIVE

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is wrapping a year of policy setting amid politics

By FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell holds press briefing-FBN

The Federal Reserve held rates steady in their final decision of the year and decade. The Fed funds remain in a range between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate three times since July to try to cushion the U.S. economy against a slowdown in global growth.

Central bankers also signaled rates will remain unchanged through 2020, an election year.

Fed Chair Jay Powell will deliver his assessment of the U.S. economy at 2:30, taking questions from the press.

