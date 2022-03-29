The Fed maneuvering 'tricky plane landing' to bring inflation down: Ex-Obama economist

Former Obama Economic Council Chairman Jason Furman said inflation is "very unacceptably high" on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday, warning the Federal Reserve's "tricky plane landing" to bring record-high levels down gets more challenging by the day.

BIDEN PITCHES LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY AS INFLATION RAGES

JASON FURMAN: This is an economy where the glass is partly full and partly empty. The full part is the 3.8% unemployment rate. Americans are talking in a pessimistic manner, but they're not behaving in a pessimistic manner... People feel great about the economy. They're out there, they're spending money, they're buying things.

But inflation is very unacceptably high. It's a real problem and it affects everyone. So, there's a good and a bad. I think if the Fed can land this plane, maybe they can bring the inflation down without ruining the other part of it. But that gets more challenging to sort of do that tricky plane landing by the day.

