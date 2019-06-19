Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, signals no cuts in 2019

A split Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged during its two-day meeting this week, and despite outward pressure from both the markets and President Trump, signaled there will be no cuts in 2019.

Continue Reading Below

Policymakers at the U.S. central bank penciled in one rate cut next year and one rate hike in 2021.

"In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective," the FOMC statement said.

Most economists anticipated the U.S. central bank would keep the benchmark federal funds rate steady at 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.