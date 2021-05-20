Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed's Powell says digital currency is a 'complement' to the dollar, 'not a replacement'

Any central bank digital currency needs to exist alongside the US dollar, Powell said

close
Danielle DiMartino Booth, Phil Blancato on the Fed's impact on the markets video

Can Fed Chair Powell keep rates where he wants them?

Danielle DiMartino Booth, Phil Blancato on the Fed's impact on the markets

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the creation of a central bank digital currency in the U.S. would require "careful thought and analysis," and stressed that it would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside the U.S. dollar.

"We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks," Powell said Thursday in a video statement about the issuance of a central bank digital currency for the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.