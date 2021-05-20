Fed's Powell says digital currency is a 'complement' to the dollar, 'not a replacement'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the creation of a central bank digital currency in the U.S. would require "careful thought and analysis," and stressed that it would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside the U.S. dollar.

"We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks," Powell said Thursday in a video statement about the issuance of a central bank digital currency for the U.S.

