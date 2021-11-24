Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Fed prepared to hike interest rates if inflation remains elevated, minutes show

Fed officials expressed concern about high inflation

close
Quill Intelligence LLC CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth looks at possible roadblocks for Biden's nominee Lael Brainard. video

Brainard confirmation for Fed vice chair not ‘a done deal’: Strategist

Quill Intelligence LLC CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth looks at possible roadblocks for Biden's nominee Lael Brainard.

Federal Reserve officials raised concern last month about hotter-than-expected inflation and signaled they could raise interest rates if consumer prices continue to soar. 

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's Nov. 2-3 meeting show that policymakers are prepared to hike rates from the current rock-bottom level to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched in the U.S. economy. 

"Various participants noted that the Committee should be prepared to adjust the pace of asset purchases and raise the target range for the federal funds rate sooner than participants currently anticipated if inflation continued to run higher than levels consistent with the Committee’s objectives," the minutes said. 

Fed officials last month left interest rates near zero, where they have sat since March 2020, when COVID-19 forced an unprecedented shutdown of the nation's economy. But they voted unanimously to start gradually reducing the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.   

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.