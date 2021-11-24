Fed prepared to hike interest rates if inflation remains elevated, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials raised concern last month about hotter-than-expected inflation and signaled they could raise interest rates if consumer prices continue to soar.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's Nov. 2-3 meeting show that policymakers are prepared to hike rates from the current rock-bottom level to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched in the U.S. economy.

"Various participants noted that the Committee should be prepared to adjust the pace of asset purchases and raise the target range for the federal funds rate sooner than participants currently anticipated if inflation continued to run higher than levels consistent with the Committee’s objectives," the minutes said.

Fed officials last month left interest rates near zero, where they have sat since March 2020, when COVID-19 forced an unprecedented shutdown of the nation's economy. But they voted unanimously to start gradually reducing the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

