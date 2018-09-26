Fed hikes interest rates amid rising inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised short-term interest rates for the third time this year.

The U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee increased its benchmark federal funds rate, setting a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent, and continued to signal one more rate hike in 2018.

The policy-setting board removed the word “accommodative” from its statement. The move indicates that the Fed is moving closer to the end of the current rate-hike cycle.

Officials have been rolling back accommodative monetary policies initially employed after the 2008 financial crisis. The Fed has indicated it will continue to gradually raise rates at least through 2019, a strategy used to prevent the economy from growing too fast and keep prices from spiking. It also began to process of winding down its massive portfolio of government debt and mortgage-backed securities in late 2017.

Investors have expected the Fed to increase the federal funds rate a total of four times this year with the next rate hike likely in December. The Fed has forecast an additional three rate increases in 2019.