Fed Beige Book reports modest growth during the summer, despite recession fears

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace from June through August, despite looming concerns about the U.S.-China trade war, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

Almost all of the Fed’s 12 districts reported modest growth over the past few months, the Fed said in its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book. The report, prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, was based on information collected through the end of August.

Policymakers at the U.S. central bank will study the report ahead of their Sept. 17-18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, during which they're widely expected to lower interest rates by a modest quarter of a percentage point. In July, the Fed voted to lower the interbank lending rate for the first time since the financial crisis.

