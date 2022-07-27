Fed raises interest rates by 75 basis points in another historic move to tackle inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the second straight month as it tries to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pressure on Americans.

The three-quarter percentage point hikes in June and July – the first since 1994 – underscore just how serious Fed officials are about tackling the inflation crisis after a string of alarming economic reports. Policymakers voted unanimously to approve the latest super-sized hike.

The move puts the key benchmark federal funds rate at a range between 2.25% to 2.50%, the highest since the pandemic began two years ago. It marks the fourth consecutive rate increase this year; investors will be closely watching Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference after the decision for signs of how long the rapid pace of rate hikes will continue.

Policymakers signaled in their post-meeting statement that additional increases are likely in coming months as they remain "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective."

FEDERAL RESERVE HIKES RATES, POWELL’S PRESS CONFERENCE: LIVE UPDATES

But the efforts to combat inflation carry a potential risk of recession, with a growing number of economists and Wall Street firms forecasting an economic downturn this year or next. Hiking interest rates tends to create higher rates on consumer and business loans, which slows the economy by forcing employers to cut back on spending. Mortgage rates have nearly doubled from one year ago to 5.54%, while some credit card issuers have ratcheted up their rates to 20%.

There are conflicting signs about the economy's health: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has gradually increased, companies have announced layoffs or hiring freezes, and the housing market is softening. At the same time, unemployment remains near a historic low, and consumers are still spending heavily, despite scorching-hot inflation.

Officials acknowledged signs of softening activity in the economy since they met last month, including a slowdown in spending and production.

"Nonetheless, job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low," the statement said. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures."

Policymakers have remained confident that they can slow growth enough to tame inflation without dragging the economy into a recession. But experts are increasingly skeptical that the Fed will be able to achieve that type of outcome — referred to frequently as a "soft landing."

That's in part because at least some of the inflationary pressures stem from unexpected supply disruptions like the Russian war in Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns in China. While the Fed can control demand, it does not have the necessary tools to address supply.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.