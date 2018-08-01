Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, says US economy 'strong'

The Federal Reserve kept short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday, adding that U.S. economic growth has been strong.

“Economic activity has been rising at a strong rate,” the central bank said in a statement following its two-day policy meeting.

Inflation remained near an internal 2% target, according to the Fed. Officials maintained the Fed’s benchmark federal funds rate of 1.75% to 2%. Economist expect the Fed to raise rates for a third time this year in September. Fed policy makers have telegraphed a total of four rate hikes in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.