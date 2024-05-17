Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve
Published

Fed Chairman Powell tests positive for COVID-19

Powell, 71, contracted the virus after a recent trip to Europe, where he appeared at an event in Amsterdam

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is currently working from home.
  • This announcement comes after Powell's recent trip to Europe, where he appeared at an event in Amsterdam.
  • Powell had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2023.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is currently working from home, a Fed spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Chair Powell tested positive for COVID-19 late yesterday and is experiencing symptoms." He is working from home and staying away from others, the statement said, as per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement follows a trip to Europe this week in which Powell, 71, appeared on Tuesday on stage at an event with Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot in Amsterdam.

Powell last tested positive for COVID in January 2023.

Jerome Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responds to a question during an on-stage discussion at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7, 2023. Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Thurs (REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

There was little reaction in financial markets after the Fed's announcement of Powell's latest COVID-19 infection. The next scheduled Fed policy meeting is not until June 11-12.

Powell, who was due to give commencement remarks in person on Sunday at Georgetown Law School, will now deliver them via prerecorded video, the statement said.