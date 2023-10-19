Fed Chair Powell escorted out of room as climate protesters interrupt start of speech

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was briefly escorted out of a room in New York after climate protesters interrupted the start of a speech he was slated to deliver on the U.S. economy.

The protesters – who appeared to be from a group called Climate Defiance – were removed by security.

The group's mission calls for "consistent, mass-turnout, nonviolent disruption to stop business as usual and compel politicians to act" in order to end fossil fuel extractions on federal lands and waters.

Powell resumed the speech several minutes after he was led out of a room in the Economic Club of New York. He did not comment on the protesters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.