These are the fastest-growing jobs in each state, study says

By JobsFOXBusiness

FBN's Edward Lawrence breaks down the June jobs report.video

US economy added 224K jobs in June

If you’re looking for a job in the midst of the tight labor market, it helps to know which sectors are growing the most and where.

On Monday, SmartAsset released a report that showed the fastest-growing jobs in each state, as well as Washington, D.C.

The financial institution looked at changes in occupations listed with the Bureau of Labor Statistics over the last 5 years and compared employment data in each state from 2014 with employment data from 2018.

Production jobs are growing the fastest in seven states — the highest number of states to have growth in one industry. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Wisconsin, though the individual jobs in those industries varied.

In Alabama, those jobs were molding, coremaking and casting machine setters, operators and tenders — which grew 174 percent from 2014 to 2018 — and in Mississippi, those jobs were food batchmakers — which grew 173 percent.

According to SmartAsset, the state with the highest growth in production jobs was Arizona, which grew in machine tool setters, operators and tenders by 503 percent from 2014 to 2018. The analysis also found that Georgia had the highest percentage increase of all the states, with an increase of 686 percent for audio-visual and multimedia collections specialists.

Here's a full list of the fastest growing jobs in all 50 states — and Washington, D.C. — and their job growth percentages, per SmartAsset.

  1. District of Columbia: Transportation attendants, except flight attendants - 550 percent
  2. Alabama: Molding, coremaking and casting machine setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 174 percent
  3. Alaska: Industrial production managers - 129 percent
  4. Arizona: Multiple machine tool setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 503 percent
  5. Arkansas: Statisticians - 171 percent
  6. California: Personal care aides - 460 percent
  7. Colorado: Computer and information research scientists - 182 percent
  8. Connecticut: Electrical and electronics repairers (powerhouse, substation and relay) - 130 percent
  9. Delaware: Information security analysts - 142 percent
  10. Florida: Conservation scientists - 386 percent
  11. Georgia: Audio-visual and multimedia collections specialists - 686 percent
  12. Hawaii: Orderlies - 217 percent
  13. Idaho: Graduate teaching assistants - 338 percent
  14. Illinois: Bailiffs - 278 percent
  15. Indiana:  Engine and other machine assemblers - 127 percent
  16. Iowa: Adult basic and secondary education and literacy teachers and instructors - 220 percent 
  17. Kansas: Physics teachers (postsecondary) - 175 percent
  18. Kentucky: Camera operators (television, video and motion picture) - 182 percent
  19. Louisiana: Occupational health and safety technicians - 253 percent
  20. Maine: Biochemists and biophysicists - 130 percent
  21. Maryland: Food scientists and technologists - 511 percent
  22. Massachusetts: Traffic technicians - 460 percent
  23. Michigan: Transportation attendants, except flight attendants - 271 percent
  24. Minnesota: Epidemiologists - 188 percent
  25. Mississippi: Food batchmakers - 173 percent 
  26. Missouri: Real estate brokers - 309 percent
  27. Montana: Environmental engineers - 119 percent
  28. Nebraska: Parking lot attendants - 490 percent
  29. Nevada: Psychiatric technicians - 410 percent
  30. New Hampshire: Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating and still machine setters, operators and tenders - 188 percent 
  31. New Jersey: Aerospace engineers - 384 percent
  32. New Mexico: Occupational health and safety technicians - 260 percent
  33. New York: Financial examiners - 190 percent
  34. North Carolina: Financial examiners - 223 percent
  35. North Dakota: Property, real estate and community association managers - 179 percent
  36. Ohio: Community health workers - 234 percent
  37. Oklahoma: Psychiatric Aides - 455 percent
  38. Oregon: Real estate brokers - 134 percent
  39. Pennsylvania: Bailiffs - 243 percent 
  40. Rhode Island: Credit analysts - 270 percent
  41. South Carolina: Occupational health and safety technicians - 185 percent
  42. South Dakota: Software developers (systems software) - 187 percent 
  43. Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 283 percent
  44. Texas: Graders and sorters (agricultural products) - 172 percent
  45. Utah: Graduate teaching assistants - 328 percent
  46. Vermont: Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service - 158 percent
  47. Virginia: Actors - 177 percent
  48. Washington: Fashion designers - 317 percent
  49. West Virginia: Civil engineering technicians - 210 percent
  50. Wisconsin: Food and tobacco roasting, baking and drying machine operators and tenders - 458 percent
  51. Wyoming: Insurance claims and policy processing clerks - 146 percent