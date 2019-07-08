These are the fastest-growing jobs in each state, study says

If you’re looking for a job in the midst of the tight labor market, it helps to know which sectors are growing the most and where.
Continue Reading Below
On Monday, SmartAsset released a report that showed the fastest-growing jobs in each state, as well as Washington, D.C.
The financial institution looked at changes in occupations listed with the Bureau of Labor Statistics over the last 5 years and compared employment data in each state from 2014 with employment data from 2018.
Production jobs are growing the fastest in seven states — the highest number of states to have growth in one industry. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Wisconsin, though the individual jobs in those industries varied.
MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM…
In Alabama, those jobs were molding, coremaking and casting machine setters, operators and tenders — which grew 174 percent from 2014 to 2018 — and in Mississippi, those jobs were food batchmakers — which grew 173 percent.
Advertisement
According to SmartAsset, the state with the highest growth in production jobs was Arizona, which grew in machine tool setters, operators and tenders by 503 percent from 2014 to 2018. The analysis also found that Georgia had the highest percentage increase of all the states, with an increase of 686 percent for audio-visual and multimedia collections specialists.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Here's a full list of the fastest growing jobs in all 50 states — and Washington, D.C. — and their job growth percentages, per SmartAsset.
- District of Columbia: Transportation attendants, except flight attendants - 550 percent
- Alabama: Molding, coremaking and casting machine setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 174 percent
- Alaska: Industrial production managers - 129 percent
- Arizona: Multiple machine tool setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 503 percent
- Arkansas: Statisticians - 171 percent
- California: Personal care aides - 460 percent
- Colorado: Computer and information research scientists - 182 percent
- Connecticut: Electrical and electronics repairers (powerhouse, substation and relay) - 130 percent
- Delaware: Information security analysts - 142 percent
- Florida: Conservation scientists - 386 percent
- Georgia: Audio-visual and multimedia collections specialists - 686 percent
- Hawaii: Orderlies - 217 percent
- Idaho: Graduate teaching assistants - 338 percent
- Illinois: Bailiffs - 278 percent
- Indiana: Engine and other machine assemblers - 127 percent
- Iowa: Adult basic and secondary education and literacy teachers and instructors - 220 percent
- Kansas: Physics teachers (postsecondary) - 175 percent
- Kentucky: Camera operators (television, video and motion picture) - 182 percent
- Louisiana: Occupational health and safety technicians - 253 percent
- Maine: Biochemists and biophysicists - 130 percent
- Maryland: Food scientists and technologists - 511 percent
- Massachusetts: Traffic technicians - 460 percent
- Michigan: Transportation attendants, except flight attendants - 271 percent
- Minnesota: Epidemiologists - 188 percent
- Mississippi: Food batchmakers - 173 percent
- Missouri: Real estate brokers - 309 percent
- Montana: Environmental engineers - 119 percent
- Nebraska: Parking lot attendants - 490 percent
- Nevada: Psychiatric technicians - 410 percent
- New Hampshire: Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating and still machine setters, operators and tenders - 188 percent
- New Jersey: Aerospace engineers - 384 percent
- New Mexico: Occupational health and safety technicians - 260 percent
- New York: Financial examiners - 190 percent
- North Carolina: Financial examiners - 223 percent
- North Dakota: Property, real estate and community association managers - 179 percent
- Ohio: Community health workers - 234 percent
- Oklahoma: Psychiatric Aides - 455 percent
- Oregon: Real estate brokers - 134 percent
- Pennsylvania: Bailiffs - 243 percent
- Rhode Island: Credit analysts - 270 percent
- South Carolina: Occupational health and safety technicians - 185 percent
- South Dakota: Software developers (systems software) - 187 percent
- Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators and tenders (metal and plastic) - 283 percent
- Texas: Graders and sorters (agricultural products) - 172 percent
- Utah: Graduate teaching assistants - 328 percent
- Vermont: Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service - 158 percent
- Virginia: Actors - 177 percent
- Washington: Fashion designers - 317 percent
- West Virginia: Civil engineering technicians - 210 percent
- Wisconsin: Food and tobacco roasting, baking and drying machine operators and tenders - 458 percent
- Wyoming: Insurance claims and policy processing clerks - 146 percent