These are the best countries to live and work, study says

Switzerland has been named the best place to live and work as an expat, according to a new survey, supplanting Singapore at the top of the list for the first time in five years.

Switzerland jumped from the number eight slot in 2018 to the top in HSBC’s annual expat survey. Following Switzerland was Singapore, which had come in top four years in a row, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam respectively round out the top 10. Spain took a significant jump from the 13th spot to the fourth while Turkey leapt from 22 up to seven. New Zealand dropped from second to fifth and Australia remained in the same spot, sixth.

HSBC surveyed 18,059 expats. The survey was conducted in March and April.

The United States was named the 23rd best country for expats, dropping two slots from the previous year.

According to HSBC’s annual expat survey, Switzerland is the best place for expats. (iStock)

“Switzerland tops the league table for expats in 2019 offering excellent financial opportunities and a great quality of life,” the study said.

An average Swiss salary is $111,587 or 47 percent more than the mean pay package across the 33 nations surveyed, according to HSBC. Some 82 percent of expat said they have “seen an improvement in their quality of life compared to their home country,” the study stated. Expats note the country’s low pollution levels and its clean surroundings. Expats also said they felt safe in Switzerland thanks to low crime rates. Singapore was named the best place for expats with children.

In a recent analysis by Mercer, Hong Kong was found to be the most expensive city for expats for the second year in a row. Following Hong Kong was Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Seoul, South Korea; Zurich, Switzerland; Shanghai, China; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Beijing, China; New York; and Shenzhen, China, respectively.