FAA issues ground stop for NYC's LaGuardia Airport due to wildfire smoke

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday due to low visibility conditions as wildfire smoke from Canada engulfs the area.

This followed major airlines in and around New York and New Jersey warning of potential delays due to the smoke.

LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey both issued advisories on Twitter.

Fox Weather reported that millions of Americans are under an air quality alert due to the wildfire smoke that is leaving apocalyptic-like scenes across major cities in the Northeast. A haze is blanketing New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., as the acrid wildfire smoke from multiple blazes burns and invades the northern skies.

LIVE UPDATES: FOX WEATHER

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 37.80 +0.16 +0.43% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 15.07 +0.14 +0.94% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 30.55 +0.17 +0.54% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 7.41 +0.01 +0.07%

Of the 400-plus wildfires burning right now in Canada, the ones in Quebec are affecting New York City the most, according to Fox Weather.

This is a developing story.