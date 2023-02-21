Expand / Collapse search
Housing

Existing home sales unexpectedly fall in January for 12th straight month

High mortgage rates sapping demand from US housing market

US economy in a ‘unique period’ for housing sector: Michael Kantrowitz

Piper Sandler chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz shares his 2023 market outlook ahead of the January inflation data after futures data signals a continued rally.

U.S. existing home sales slowed for the 12th consecutive month in January as high mortgage rates, surging inflation and steep home prices sapped consumer demand from the housing market. 

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 0.7% in January from the prior month to an annual rate of 4 million units, according to new data released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). On an annual basis, existing home sales are down 36.9% when compared with January 2021. 

It is the slowest pace since November 2010, when the U.S. was still in the throes of the housing crisis triggered by subprime mortgage defaults.

WHEN WILL US HOME PRICES FINALLY STOP DROPPING?

residential homes

Residential homes in Teaneck, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Photographer: Yuvraj Khanna/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Home sales are bottoming out," Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at NAR, said in a statement. "Prices vary depending on a market’s affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines."

