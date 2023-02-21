Existing home sales unexpectedly fall in January for 12th straight month

U.S. existing home sales slowed for the 12th consecutive month in January as high mortgage rates , surging inflation and steep home prices sapped consumer demand from the housing market.

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 0.7% in January from the prior month to an annual rate of 4 million units, according to new data released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). On an annual basis, existing home sales are down 36.9% when compared with January 2021.

It is the slowest pace since November 2010, when the U.S. was still in the throes of the housing crisis triggered by subprime mortgage defaults.

WHEN WILL US HOME PRICES FINALLY STOP DROPPING?

"Home sales are bottoming out," Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at NAR, said in a statement. "Prices vary depending on a market’s affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.