Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Europe
Published

European Union ‘ready to negotiate’ with Trump on zero-for-zero tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We are preparing a potential list for retaliation’

close
'Outnumbered' discusses European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offering the United States 'zero-for-zero' tariffs on industrial goods as the markets react to President Donald Trump's global trade policies. video

EU offers 'zero-for-zero' tariffs with US as countries 'line up' to begin negotiations

'Outnumbered' discusses European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offering the United States 'zero-for-zero' tariffs on industrial goods as the markets react to President Donald Trump's global trade policies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is "ready to negotiate" with President Donald Trump over tariffs, noting that "we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods." 

Speaking in Brussels Monday, the head of the EU’s executive arm called Trump’s economic policy a "major turning point for the United States." 

"These tariffs come first and foremost at immense costs for U.S. consumers and businesses, but at the same time they have a massive impact on the global economy. Especially hard-hit are the developing countries," she said. 

"Nonetheless, we stand ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners, because Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table," she added. 

TRUMP THREATENS TO ADD 50% TARIFFS ON CHINA IF RETALIATORY TARIFFS NOT DROPPED 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Donald Trump

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President Donald Trump (Thierry Monasse/Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Von der Leyen also said "in parallel we are preparing a potential list for retaliation and other measures for retaliation if this is necessary" and that "We prefer to have a negotiated solution." 

"We will set up an import surveillance task force. We will work with industry to make sure we have that necessary evidence base for our policy measures," she also said. "And we will stay in very close contact to minimize effects of our actions on each other." 

JPMORGAN CHASE CEO JAMIE DIMON ISSUES TARIFF WARNING IN ANNUAL LETTER 

trump introducing tariffs

President Donald Trump holds up a chart during a "Make America Wealthy Again" event at the White House on April 2. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Her remarks come after Trump announced fresh 20% tariffs on EU imports last week. 

"Tariffs are taxes that will be paid by the people. Tariffs are taxes for the Americans on their groceries and their medication. Tariffs will just fuel inflation, exactly the opposite of what we wanted to achieve," she said in a speech Tuesday to the European Parliament. 

donald trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS    

Trump said Sunday that "We have massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold." 

FOX Business’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 