Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Jamie Dimon
Published

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon issues tariff warning in annual letter

Dimon said some of the negative effects of tariffs could be difficult to reverse if they aren't addressed soon

close
Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne discusses the threat of a recession as President Donald Trump sticks to his tariff plan on Varney & Co. video

Trumps max tariffs will slow economy, could trigger recession, expert says

Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne discusses the threat of a recession as President Donald Trump sticks to his tariff plan on Varney & Co.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday in a letter to shareholders that President Donald Trump's tariffs are likely to "increase inflation" on both foreign and domestic goods, and raised concerns over what their impact will be on America's economic alliances.

"Whatever you think of the legitimate reasons for the newly announced tariffs – and, of course, there are some – or the long-term effect, good or bad, there are likely to be important short-term effects," Dimon wrote in his letter, which marked his first public comments on Trump's tariffs.

"As for the short-term, we are likely to see inflationary outcomes, not only on imported goods but on domestic prices, and input costs rise and demand increases on domestic products. How this plays out on different products will partially depend on their substitutability and price elasticity. Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow growth down," he explained.

He went on to write that there "are many uncertainties surrounding the new tariff policy" including U.S. trading partners' retaliatory plans, which could impact the economic outlook, adding that some of those negative effects will compound over time in difficult-to-reverse ways and thus should be resolved sooner.

BILL ACKMAN CALLS FOR 90-DAY 'TIME OUT' ON TARIFFS, OR RISK 'SELF-INDUCED, ECONOMIC NUCLEAR WINTER'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon published his annual letter on Monday, which contained warnings about the impact of tariffs. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The potential retaliatory actions, including on services, by other countries, the effect on confidence, the impact on investments and capital flows, the effect on corporate profits and the possible effect on the U.S. dollar," he said. 

"The quicker this issue is resolved, the better because some of the negative effects increase cumulatively over time and would be hard to reverse. In the short run, I see this as one large additional straw on the camel's back."

"I am hoping that after negotiations, the long-term effect will have some positive benefits for the United States," Dimon said. "My most serious concern is how this will affect America's long-term economic alliances."

FED CHARI POWELL SAYS TARIFFS LIKELY TO CAUSE INFLATION TO RISE, COULD BE PERSISTENT

President Donald Trump holds sign about his tariff plan

President Donald Trump announced tariffs on U.S. trading partners last week, causing markets to plunge. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dimon wrote that the U.S. "should remember that other nations have choices, both in the short term and in the long term, and they will make these choices in their own self-interest based on economics, security and reliability."

"The United States lacks trade agreements with some of its closest allies, many of whom have signed trade deals with China. We should be more actively seeking free (and, of course, fair) trade agreements, particularly with strong allies like Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and – we hope one day – the European Union," Dimon wrote. "These can be done in a way that is clearly beneficial to both sides."

Dimon's letter also discussed trade deficits and what they mean for the economy. President Trump's administration touted plans for "reciprocal tariffs" that were actually computed based on the size of the U.S. trade deficit with various trading partners, rather than the actual level of tariffs or non-tariff trade barriers.

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 29: The AS Savanna cargo ship pulls into PortMiami on April 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The government reported that the gross domestic product fell 4.8% in the first quarter, as the coronavirus wreaked the U.S. economy.

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods, which are paid by importers who often pass higher costs on to consumers. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CBO SAYS US BUDGET DEFICIT TO WIDEN, NATIONAL DEBT TO SURGE TO 156% OF GDP

He explained that trade deficits "are not necessarily good or bad" and observed that, "Even if our country had no net trade deficit, it would likely be running deficits with some countries and surpluses with others."

"Our trade deficit over the last 20 years has totaled over $12 trillion, and this is probably too large. The other side to the trade deficit is an investment surplus, which has resulted over the years in foreign investors owning $30 trillion of U.S. securities, while U.S. investors own only $16 trillion of foreign securities," Dimon wrote. 

"In 2005, these numbers were $6.3 trillion and $4.3 trillion, respectively. You can see that, over time, foreign investors have come to own an increasing share of the United States," he adding, noting that China's holdings of U.S. assets are about $1.5 trillion, about half of which is U.S. Treasury securities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dimon explained that the federal government's large budget deficits also contribute to the trade deficit, saying it's "perfectly reasonable to focus on our ‘twin’ deficits: our $2 trillion fiscal deficit and our $1 trillion trade deficit."

"While the numbers in the above paragraph highlight the attractiveness of the American economy, they also reveal certain underlying risks: If America, for whatever reason, becomes a less-attractive investment destination, the U.S. dollar and the economy could suffer if foreigners sold their U.S. assets," Dimon wrote.