EU planning to sanction 2 of Putin's daughters in latest round of restrictions

The European Union has proposed sanctioning two of President Vladimir Putin's daughters, according to diplomats familiar with the plan, a move that would add the Russian leader's closest family members to a growing list of individuals sanctioned in an effort to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

EU member states still must approve the sanctions, which are among dozens of newly proposed targeted travel bans and asset freezes against Russian business people, politicians, officials and their families.

EU officials announced details of other new sanctions earlier Tuesday. They include a ban on imports of Russian coal, slashing the access of Russian road carriers and ships into the bloc, restrictions aimed at oligarchs and their families and the blocking of some high-tech machinery exports.

Mr. Putin doesn't speak publicly about his family. He has two daughters by his former wife, according to a published compilation of answers by Mr. Putin to questions posed by three authors, called "First Person," published in 2000. It isn't known if Mr. Putin has other children, and it couldn't be learned if the daughters being targeted in the EU sanctions were those he has publicly acknowledged. The couple said in 2013 their marriage was over.