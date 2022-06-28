Expand / Collapse search
Economy is ‘definitively’ slowing down, market expert warns

The Fed is doing 'exactly' what they said they were going to do, said Dominick Tavella

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, market expert Dominick Tavella said that the economy is ‘definitively' slowing down and that consumers are pulling back on spending.

DOMINICK TAVELLA: The Fed is doing exactly what it said it's going to do, which is to slow the economy down. It's speaking to a real turnover to our clients recently where they were having 10, 15 people bidding on houses. Now it's down to two or three people bidding on houses. So it's clearly starting to have an effect in the economy. The economy's definitively slowing down, whether it's the Fed or higher energy prices. 

The consumers are starting to pull back on spending. And whether we like it or not, that means unemployment numbers might start to go up. We're seeing companies start to announce layoffs. So unfortunately for the average person out there that's trying to make a living, the economy is slowing down. And the key here is, do we get it to a point where we don't push it into a recession, where the Fed doesn't do too much? 

US IS ALREADY IN A 'SOFT' RECESSION: ECONOMIST STEPHEN MOORE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

