Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Economic recovery losing momentum: NABE survey

Economists increasingly becoming more pessimistic about the growth outlook

close
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management President Andy Sieg on the current consumer market and how to best allocate capital within it. video

Long-term market trends indicate 'bullish' direction of US economy: Expert

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management President Andy Sieg on the current consumer market and how to best allocate capital within it.

A group of business economists' confidence in the U.S. economy is waning, a decline driven by the possibility of a new, vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant.  

A survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics shows that its members expect the economy to grow 5.6% this year – down sharply from their previous estimate of 6.5%. The respondents projected the economy will grow by 3.5% in 2022. 

"NABE Outlook survey panelists have moderated their expectations about the prospects for economic growth in 2021 since May," said David Altig, president-elect of the NABE and the director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. 

The economists are increasingly becoming more pessimistic about the growth outlook: More than half of respondents – 58% – said risks to the economy are skewed to the downside, compared to just 15% in May. Only 16% of respondents said the risks to the outlook are skewed to the upside, down strikingly from 56% in May.

FED'S INFLATION GAUGE SOARS BY MOST IN 30 YEARS

Pandemic-related issues continue to dominate the list of potential risks: Nearly two-thirds of the economists said they viewed the emergence of vaccine-resistant variants of COVID-19 as the biggest threat, while 9% identified slowing vaccine uptake. 

Another 9% said they were worried about the possibility of a "large fiscal program" as Democrats craft a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill, while 5% of respondents said the greatest downside risk is fiscal policy inaction or gridlock.

On the flip side, about 44% of respondents identified a faster vaccine rollout as the biggest upside risk to the economy, followed by an infrastructure spending package (14%) and stronger global growth (12%). 

 CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Other experts have also downgraded their forecasts as the U.S. dealt with a surge of COVID-19 cases, driven largely by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The OECD on Tuesday forecast that U.S. GDP would grow 6% in 2021. That's down nearly 1 percentage point from May, when the Paris-based organization predicted GDP would grow 6.9% this year. 

While the U.S. was making solid progress with vaccinations — 76.5% of adults have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and infections began falling, cases rebounded over the summer. 

The U.S. is averaging about 140,000 new COVID-19 cases per day with roughly 1,000 deaths, according to CDC data.

Although breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, they tend to be far less dangerous.
 