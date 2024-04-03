Eclipse tourism expected to bring big bucks to areas in path of totality

Millions of Americans are planning to travel in the coming days to find the best spot to view the rare solar eclipse occurring on April 8, and the communities in its path are set for an economic boom from the influx of tourists.

A partial eclipse will appear in all continental U.S. states, but the line of totality – or where there will be complete sun coverage – will only span 15 states, and economists say they will reap the benefits.

The eclipse route will travel from Mexico, arching northeast from Texas to Ohio before reaching Canada and going back into Maine.

Given that a solar eclipse will not be visible in the U.S. for another 20 years after Monday's event, Americans don't want to miss it.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: WHERE AND HOW TO VIEW THE RARE ORBIT HITTING THE US

A recent survey conducted by consumer insights firm Lisa W. Miller & Associates found that 12 million Americans plan on traveling to get a better view of the eclipse. Of those, 14% said they will be making a trek in an RV, 7% plan on booking a hotel or another place to stay, 4% plan on taking a flight, and 8% plan on camping out.

Economic and financial analysis firm The Perryman Group estimates that states in the path of totality will collectively rake in nearly $1.5 billion in direct expenditures by visitors, and when considering the multiplier effects, the economic impact rises to more than $4.6 billion.

10 THINGS YOU SHOULD BRING TO A SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING

Perryman's analysis found Texas will benefit the most, with $423 million in direct expenditures from tourists. According to Miller & Associates, one million people are planning to descend on the Lone Star State for the eclipse.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

After Texas, the state of New York can expect a $250 million direct boost to its economy from its eclipse guests, followed by No. 3 Indiana ($177.5 million), No. 4 Ohio ($166 million), and No. 5 Pennsylvania ($115.9 million).

FOX News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.