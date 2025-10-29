Dozens of American manufacturing associations urge congressional leaders to reopen federal government

EXCLUSIVE: The ongoing government shutdown is having a negative impact on American manufacturers' operations, and dozens of state manufacturing associations are writing to congressional leaders urging them to reopen the federal government, according to a letter reviewed by FOX Business.

Thirty state manufacturing groups and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., to call for an end to the shutdown.

They said in the letter that an "open and fully functioning government is essential to the growth of the American economy, the success of manufacturers across the country and the wellbeing of our communities," adding that the shutdown "stifles our ability to invest in our communities and our people" while it also "diminishes faith in our institutions."

"To ensure President Trump's tax and regulatory agenda unleashes opportunity for the American people, the federal government should be doing everything in its power to support manufacturers' ability to invest, create jobs and grow," the manufacturers wrote. "That requires reopening the government without further delay, and a clean continuing resolution is the swiftest and most effective way to achieve that."

US ECONOMY MAY LOSE UP TO $14 BILLION DUE TO GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN STANDOFF, CBO WARNS

The federal government shutdown began on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to enact a stopgap spending bill that would extend funding while Republican and Democratic lawmakers negotiate the annual appropriations bills.

While the House passed a short-term continuing resolution to keep the government funded and operational, the bill hasn't advanced in the Senate, where Democrats have blocked it as they seek concessions from Republicans on extending enhanced health insurance subsidies under Obamacare that are set to expire at the end of the year.

DEMOCRATS HAVE 'DISGRACEFUL MOMENT' IN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AS SMALL BUSINESSES SUFFER, SBA ADMINISTRATOR SAYS

As the shutdown begins its fifth week, manufacturers are warning that it's having a noticeable impact on their ability to get inspections and permits and that the "consequences of a government shutdown extend far beyond the halls of federal office buildings."

"It slows down the critical safety approvals of products on which families depend, especially lifesaving healthcare products," they said. "Inspections of new facilities, including manufacturing facilities and power plants, grind to a halt – meaning newly completed factories sit idle and valuable sources of power cannot be added to the grid."

"Permitting becomes next to impossible, and housing projects, retail construction, data centers, manufacturing production lines, infrastructure projects and other job-creating investments cannot break ground," the manufacturing groups wrote.

BUSINESS GROUPS WARN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IS 'HARMING SMALL BUSINESSES AND COSTING AMERICAN ECONOMIC GROWTH'

"With each passing day, the American people suffer new losses, and businesses remain stuck in neutral," they added. "It is time to move forward and allow the federal government to get back to work for Americans and their communities."

NAM CEO Jay Timmons told FOX Business in a statement that, "Every day the government is closed, job-creating projects are stalled, supply chains are disrupted, permits halted, product approvals and facility inspections are delayed and safety approvals on which American families are put on hold."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Manufacturers across the country believe a clean continuing resolution is the fastest way to reopen the government and keep America building," Timmons added.